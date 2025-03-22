Virat Kohli boasts an enormous fan base, not just among current cricketers in India but also around the globe.

During the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22, a fan broke through security to get closer to his idol, Virat Kohli.

The excitement happened when Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepared to chase down runs in the second innings, with Kohli having just hit half-century. In a fit of elation, a young fan dashed onto the pitch, bent down to touch Kohli's feet, and hugged him. Security was quick to respond, removing the spectator from the pitch to keep the play running smoothly.

A fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli. The security immediately takes him away but the young boy gets loud cheers from the crowd. @RevSportzGlobal #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/Oo1J8QiNnH — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 22, 2025

This fan represented every KOHLI fan today



What an innings #KKRvsRCB



pic.twitter.com/9rGfaNjS8B — INNOCENT EVIL (@raju_innocentev) March 22, 2025

As the security team moved in to remove the fan, Kohli was seen urging them to handle the situation gently and ensure the supporter wasn't harmed.

Even though the match took place at KKR's home ground, the atmosphere was electric, filled with loud chants of "RCB RCB" during the opening match of the 18th season of the tournament. The RCB team, led by Rajat Patidar, certainly met expectations by successfully chasing down 175 runs with seven wickets to spare.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt got RCB off to a fantastic start in their chase, racking up over 75 runs during the powerplay. Making his debut for RCB, Phil Salt delivered an impressive performance, scoring 56 runs off just 31 balls. Both Salt and Kohli kept the pressure on the KKR bowlers, with even the usually reliable Varun Chakaravarthy giving up more than 40 runs in his four-over spell.

Former RCB captain Kohli provided solid support to Salt throughout the innings. His aggressive style shone through in the fifth over, bowled by Spencer Johnson, where he hit two consecutive sixes straight down the ground. Kohli wrapped up his innings with 59 runs off 36 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Skipper Rajat Patidar also played a crucial role, contributing a quick 34 runs off 16 balls, helping RCB secure a remarkable victory over KKR. This win marks RCB's first victory against KKR since the 2022 IPL season.

Also read| IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma dons special gloves with 'SAR' initials ahead of MI vs CSK clash, know what it means