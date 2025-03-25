The prestigious IPL trophy, reminiscent of the iconic 1983 World Cup trophy, features a Sanskrit quote elegantly carved near the outline of India on its surface.

Every year, top cricketers from all around the world compete in the highly coveted IPL event which lasts approximately two months. What began as an eight-team tournament in 2008 has grown to ten teams by 2022 with the addition of the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. This lucrative competition has not only filled the pockets of many players especially those from India but it has also provided a platform for them to fast-track their way into their national teams.

The inaugural IPL featured a trophy with a unique design showcasing a map of India and a batsman in action. However, that design was later updated to resemble the trophy from the 1983 World Cup, complete with a Sanskrit phrase etched into it. "Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi" proudly sits next to the map of India on the trophy.

An IPL official who has closely observed the evolution of the trophy stated that the purpose of incorporating the quote was to emphasize the competition's theme.

“If you translate, the quote “Yatra Pratibha avsara prapnotihi" means ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’. This is what IPL is all about and all it has been over the years, since its inaugural edition," says the official.

“Not taking anything away from the domestic competitions, and they are very important, but a good IPL show increases the stock value of the players and get them noticed. That is why IPL is where talent meets opportunity, and the trophy echoes that theme too," adds the official.

It is interesting to point out that the IPL trophy is not kept by the winning captain or team. Instead, it goes back to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) right after the presentation ceremony, and the winning team receives a replica to celebrate their victory.

Also, they don’t make a new IPL trophy every year. They use the same one, adding the name of the champion team after each final. A new design only comes into play when there’s no more room for new names.

As for the tournament schedule, the league stage will run from March 22 to May 18, followed by the playoffs from May 20 to May 25. There will be matches at 13 different venues, and they’ve planned for 12 double-header days throughout the tournament.

Also read| GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and results in Narendra Modi Stadium - All you need to know