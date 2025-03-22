Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become a synonym for each other since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. With IPL 2025 is all set to begin on Saturday, March 22, let us take a look at one of the interesting trivia between the two.

Virat Kohli has been associated with RCB since 2008.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence on Saturday, March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on each other at iconic Eden Gardens. RCB has been one of the most popular franchises in IPL since its inception in 2008. However, the credit for its popularity goes to Virat Kohli's stardom across the globe. Kohli has several major batting records in his name but did you know he even holds some of the most unique records as well? One such record is of picking a wicket on the zeroth ball. Yes, you read it right!!!

Virat Kohli's took wicket on zeroth ball

It was the 2011 T20I match between India and England with Kevin Pietersen on strike and Kohli with the ball in hand. Kohli bowled a wide ball, which is not considered a legitimate delivery. But Pietersen missed the ball and it went to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who quickly hit the ball on the stumps, dismissing the batter on the 0th ball.

Virat's IPL records

Apart from international cricket, Kohli holds several IPL records as well to his name.