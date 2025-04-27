Delhi Capitals will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 46th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27.

Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals will be hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their upcoming league match of the Indian Premier League 2025 this Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In their previous encounter on April 10, DC managed to dismiss RCB for 163 runs, with Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav each taking two wickets. KL Rahul's explosive 93-run innings off 53 balls propelled Delhi to victory as they successfully chased down the 164-run target in the 18th over.

The clash between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul promises to be a highlight of the match, while the battle between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the pace department adds an extra layer of excitement to the contest.

Kohli, who has been in exceptional form with five half-centuries in nine games, will be returning to his home ground. Despite being on the opposing team, the Delhi crowd will be eager to witness the Indian superstar continue his impressive performance in the tournament.

Head-to-head record between DC and RCB:

Total matches played: 32

DC victories: 12

RCB victories: 18

Tied matches: 1

Matches with no result: 1

Most recent result: DC emerged victorious by 6 wickets in April 2025.

DC vs RCB at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Total matches played: 10

DC emerged victorious in 4 matches, while RCB secured victory in 6 matches.

In the most recent encounter, DC triumphed over RCB by 7 wickets in May 2023.

Pitch report

Fans can expect an exciting, high-scoring match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between two strong batting teams, with a flat pitch, small boundaries, and a quick outfield making it a run-fest.

Weather report

The temperature in the national capital will reach 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday evening with low humidity at 20 percent. There is no chance of rain.

