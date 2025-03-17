IPL 2025: Taking to its social media accounts, Delhi Capitals shared a video of one of its team member who will play the role of deputy to skipper Axar Patel in the upcoming tournament. Check out more details about him.

Ahead of the new edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) has announced its new vice-captain. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has been named as the deputy of Axar Patel for IPL 2025. DC shared the news with the fans on its official social media accounts by posting a video wherein Faf is seen talking to someone on phone, saying ''I am at home. Delhi has been great and boys have been fantastic.''

Faf du Plessis' T20I career

Faf has played 404 T20s so far for his country and franchises worldwide and is still going strong at the age of 40 in leagues worldwide. He has made 11,236 runs at an average of 32.66 with six centuries and 78 fifties in 383 innings.

Faf comes with plenty of IPL experience, including three seasons worth of captaincy experience with Dubai, taking the franchise to playoffs in two seasons. In 145 IPL matches, Faf has made 4,571 runs at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of over 136, with 37 fifties and best score of 96. Du Plessis, who is also a two-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was brought by DC for Rs 2 crores during the auction last season.

Deputy to Axar Patel in IPL 2025

He will be the deputy to Indian all-rounder Axar, who has been named as the captain for this season. The 31-year-old Axar initially joined the Capitals in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons with his ability to step up to the occasion.

In the 82 matches he has donned the red and blue of the Capitals, Patel has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.09. Apart from being a live wire on the field, the all-rounder has also developed a special rapport with the Capitals' and the Indian national team's fans. He is also a T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner with Team India and has played a crucial role with both bat and ball in these triumphs.

Meanwhile, DC will kickstart its IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Vizag on March 24.

