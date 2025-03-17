Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, several players have been replaced including the one which ended up in a legal battle. Below is the detailed information about the new Player Replacement Rules implemented by BCCI recently.

IPL 2025 will begin with KKR vs RCB match on March 22.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on Saturday, March 22 and ahead of the new season, a few player replacements have already been announced including one which ended up in a legal battle. The rules around player replacement became a matter of intrigue on social media after Corbin Bosch was included in the Mumbai Indian squad, replacing Lizaad Williams. Several reports on the internet claim that Corbin has allegedly breached his existing contract with Pakistan Super League (PSL), for playing in IPL 2025, leading to a legal battle from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Player Replacement Rules Explained

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allows player replacements if a player suffers a season-ending injury or illness, either before or in between the tournament. As per the updated rules, BCCI has now extended the replacement window until a team's 12th group stage match, which was earlier limited to just 7 games.