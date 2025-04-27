Delhi Capitals scored 162 for 8 in their innings, with KL Rahul top-scoring with 41 runs, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully chased down the target, scoring 165 for 4 in 18.3 overs.

Krunal Pandya delivered a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 73 runs off just 47 balls, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL match on Sunday. Despite KL Rahul's impressive 41 runs off 39 balls, Delhi Capitals struggled to maintain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Tristan Stubbs' quick 34 runs off 18 balls helped them reach a competitive total of 162 for 8.

In response, RCB successfully chased down the target in 18.3 overs, with Pandya and Virat Kohli scoring contrasting fifties. Tim David's quick 19 runs off just 5 balls sealed the victory for RCB. Axar Patel was the standout bowler for DC, taking 2 wickets for 19 runs.

Earlier in the match, Bhuveshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took 3 and 2 wickets respectively for RCB, while Krunal Pandya and Yash Dayal each contributed with a wicket to restrict DC to 162 for 8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 162 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 41; Bhuveshwar Kumar 3/33). Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 165 for 4 in 18.3 overs (Krunal Pandya 73, Virat Kohli 51; Axar Patel 2/19).