Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match, ending DC's winning streak. Hardik Pandya's team won by 12 runs, earning their second victory of the season and moving up to seventh place in the standings.

Mumbai Indians (MI) put an end to the Delhi Capitals' (DC) winning streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a thrilling match on Sunday, April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Hardik Pandya's team fought valiantly and emerged victorious by 12 runs, securing only their second win of the season after six games and climbing to seventh place in the standings.

The match saw Karun Nair deliver a scintillating half-century in just 22 deliveries, reaching 89 runs before being dismissed by Michell Santner. Deepak Chahar struck early by removing Jake Fraser-McGurk on the first delivery of the Delhi Capitals' innings, putting the hosts on the back foot. Abishek Porel provided support to Nair before being dismissed for 33. Captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs also fell quickly, failing to make a significant impact on the scoreboard.

Tilak Verma led the charge for the Mumbai Indians with a top score of 59 as they posted a total of 205/5 against the Delhi Capitals. Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir also contributed with solid scores, setting a strong foundation for MI's innings. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav stood out as the top bowlers, each taking two wickets to help secure the victory.

The Capitals seemed to be in a commanding position with 87 runs scored off the last 59 balls, establishing themselves as the favorites. However, Mumbai Indians (MI) staged a remarkable comeback as Delhi Capitals (DC) continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Despite being at 119 for one at one point, the hosts found themselves at 160 for six within a span of 32 balls, with Karn Sharma breaking the partnership by dismissing Porel.

Just as Nair appeared to be on track for his first IPL century, Mitchell Santner delivered a sharp turner that dismantled his stumps. Nair, nevertheless, achieved his highest IPL score of 89 off 40 balls, featuring 12 fours and five sixes. Axar Patel fell to a leading edge off Bumrah, while Tristan Stubbs was caught out by Naman.

KL Rahul, who had recently scored an unbeaten 93 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), was dismissed for 15 by Karn Sharma. With 42 runs required from the final four overs, the match was finely poised for an exciting conclusion.

Needing 39 runs from 18 balls, Vipraj struck Santner for a six and a four before the New Zealand spinner redeemed himself by claiming the wicket of the DC batsman. Ashutosh Sharma then hit Bumrah for consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over, reducing the target to 15 runs from nine balls.

Unfortunately, Ashutosh was run out, dealing a significant blow to the Capitals. In fact, DC lost their last three wickets to run outs and were bowled out for 193 in 19 overs. The match concluded with a direct hit from Santner to dismiss Mohit Sharma, sealing the victory for MI.