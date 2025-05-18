IPL 2025, DC vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten century, leading GT to victory over DC and securing a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans secured a commanding victory over the Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets on Sunday, successfully qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The match commenced with Titans' captain Shubman Gill winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Following the early dismissal of his opening partner, Faf du Plessis, Rahul (112*) showcased his batting prowess by forming solid partnerships with Abishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25), and Tristan Stubbs (21*), ultimately reaching his century while remaining unbeaten. On the bowling front, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore each claimed a wicket.

Chasing a target of 200 runs, the Gujarat Titans displayed remarkable dominance, finishing at 205/0 in just 19 overs. Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Gill (93*) both remained not out, leading their team to victory.

With this win, the Gujarat Titans join Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the playoffs, solidifying their position as a formidable contender this season.

From the outset of their chase, the Titans maintained control. Although Shubman Gill began slowly, he was supported by Sudharsan's aggressive start, which allowed Gill to settle in before accelerating his scoring. A pivotal over against Nattu propelled Gill towards his second IPL century. No matter what strategies Delhi Capitals employed, the opening duo had an effective response, demonstrating their batting depth and resilience.

The Gujarat Titans are emerging as the team to beat this season, particularly given the impressive form of their top three batsmen.

