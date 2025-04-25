Sunrisers Hyderabad won their match against Chennai Super Kings by chasing down 155 runs with ease, winning by 5 wickets. This victory is significant as it is the first time SRH has defeated CSK at Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the brink of elimination from the IPL 2025 edition after suffering a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Harshal Patel's impressive four-wicket haul helped SRH restrict CSK to a total of 154 runs after opting to bowl first. Dewald Brevis was the top-scorer for CSK with a quick 42 off 25 balls, while Ayush Mhatre continued his fine form in the IPL with a cameo of 30 runs off 18 balls at the top of the order. Despite a stumble in the chase, an unbeaten 49-run partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Reddy secured the victory for SRH.

The loss leaves CSK at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in nine matches under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The team has now lost seven matches and faces a tough road ahead to avoid elimination from the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fell early in the powerplay, with Sharma dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed in just the second ball of the innings. SRH struggled to build momentum in the early overs, reaching only 37/2 at the end of the first six overs.

A middle-order fightback led by Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, along with a late surge from Dube, helped CSK reach a total of 154 runs. SRH dominated for much of the innings, taking wickets at regular intervals and preventing CSK batters from settling in. The partnership between Brevis and Dube looked promising until Brevis was dismissed by a brilliant catch from Kamindu Mendis. SRH had a strong hold on the match in the first 10 overs, with Mohammed Shami striking early to dismiss Shaik Rasheed with the very first ball of the match.

