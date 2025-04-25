IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings will battle Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL match on Friday. Both teams need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Chennai Super Kings are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL match on Friday. This upcoming clash holds significant importance for both teams, as they are eager to secure a victory in order to remain in contention for a spot in the playoffs. With just four points each after eight matches, a loss in any subsequent match would leave their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, dependent on the outcomes of other matches.

Both teams have faced challenges in their performances, struggling with both their batting and bowling. This is an area they will undoubtedly be looking to address and improve upon as they prepare for their upcoming showdown.

CSK vs SRH head-to-head record

The two teams have competed against each other a total of 22 times, with CSK holding the advantage by winning 16 matches compared to SRH's six victories. Additionally, the MS Dhoni-led side boasts an impressive record on their home turf, emerging victorious in 51 out of the 75 matches played, while suffering defeat in 23 matches.

Stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium

In T20 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2024 IPL, there have been a total of 13 matches. Batting 2nd has won 8 times, while batting 1st has won 5 times. The average 1st innings score is 172/7, with the lowest total defended being 175 and the highest target chased being 211. There have been 4 times when 200+ totals were scored in 13 matches, with an average of 13 sixes per match.

Regarding bowling stats, pace bowlers have bowled 63 percent of the overs, taking 93 wickets at an average of 27.2 and an economy rate of 8.8. Spinners have bowled 37 percent of the overs, taking 45 wickets at an average of 28.8 and an economy rate of 7.6.

In terms of winning trends by 1st innings score, when the 1st innings score is 190 or above, the batting 1st team has won 3 out of 4 matches. When the 1st innings score is below 190, the batting 2nd team has won 7 out of 9 games.

Pitch report

The pitch in Chennai is tough for batters this season, with runs being scored at a below-par average of 23.2 and a strike rate of 8.1 in four matches. The pitch is slow and offers turn to spinners, who have performed better than fast bowlers by piling pressure on batters during the middle overs. Despite the challenges, teams that form partnerships and analyze the conditions well have been successful. The average first innings score on this pitch is 160-170 runs if dew doesn't heavily impact the game.

Weather report

The temperature in Chennai will be between 29 to 37 degrees Celsius. There is a 1 perent chance of rainfall during the day and a 25 percent chance at the time of the match.

