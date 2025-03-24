Chennai Super Kings was accused of ball tampering during an IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians after a video of players Khaleel Ahmed and Ruturaj Gaikwad went viral.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced allegations of ball tampering during their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians. A video circulating on social media showed pacer Khaleel Ahmed taking something out of his pocket and passing it to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who then placed it in his own pocket. This incident sparked accusations of ball tampering against the team. The exact nature of the item exchanged between Khaleel and Gaikwad remains unclear, but some fans have raised concerns about the integrity of the game.

Despite the controversy, Khaleel had an impressive performance in the match, taking three wickets to help restrict MI to 155-9 in 20 overs. While some believed the incident was an act of ball tampering, others defended it by suggesting that the pacer may have simply given his ring to the captain. One fan criticized those quick to accuse the team of foul play, arguing that a talented bowler like Khaleel should not need to resort to such tactics with the new ball.

In the end, CSK emerged victorious in their first match, securing a four-wicket win while chasing a target of 156. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge with a score of 53, supported by Rachin Ravindra who contributed 65 runs. The defeat marked Mumbai Indians' 13th consecutive loss in an IPL season opener, setting a new record for the team.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed his satisfaction with the team's successful start to the season.

"Happy to be on the winning side, loved to have been more clinical but that is how the game goes. That is the requirement of the team (talking about the move to bat at three) and that gives the team more balance and I am really happy to change my position. The spinners were right on point and right after the auction, one thing we were really excited was all those three spinners bowling in tandem at Chepauk. Khaleel is experienced and Noor is an X factor and that is why we wanted him in the team and good to have Ash as well. He (Dhoni) is more fitter this year and he is still looking young," Gaikwad said.

