The head coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Stephen Fleming, has put all the retirement rumors about MS Dhoni to rest, insisting that the wicketkeeper-batter is still playing at an impressive level. Fleming shared these thoughts after the team faced a 25-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals in Match No. 17 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This loss marked CSK's third straight defeat in the 18th season of the highly competitive league, as they struggled to chase down 184 runs set by Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals, who are captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

As soon as the match kicked off at Chepauk, whispers started about Dhoni possibly announcing his retirement after the game. The chatter intensified when Dhoni's parents were spotted in the stands, watching the match in Chennai.

During the post-match press conference, a reporter asked Coach Fleming about the possibility of Dhoni retiring. He replied, "He is still going strong, and I don’t even ask him about his future these days."

In the match against the Delhi Capitals, Dhoni came in to bat at No. 7. The seasoned right-handed batsman scored 30 runs off 26 balls, which included one four and one six. Even when the asking run rate climbed above 15 at one point, Dhoni remained calm and didn’t rush to hit boundaries.

Dhoni teamed up with Vijay Shankar to create an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership that racked up a total of 84 runs. Shankar finished with an unbeaten 69 runs off 54 balls. Unfortunately, the home team couldn’t clinch the win and ended up facing defeat.

