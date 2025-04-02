A Chennai Super Kings fangirl recently became an internet sensation overnight for her viral reaction to MS Dhoni's dismissal against the Rajasthan Royals. Now, she has come forward and talked about her viral reaction, sudden fame, and her plan to deal with this attention.

Every sport not only produces great players for the future and unforgettable moments for its fans, but one of the biggest sports leagues, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is no exception. A 19-year-old from Guwahati became an internet sensation after her stunned reaction to MS Dhoni’s dismissal in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) narrow 6-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 30, 2025, took social media by storm. The IPL 2025 clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium saw Dhoni score 16 runs off 11 balls before Shimron Hetmyer’s spectacular catch off Sandeep Sharma ended CSK’s chase. Her raw emotion, broadcast live, resonated with fans, sparking memes and millions of views. The girl has been identified as Aaryapriya Bhuyan, who has finally broken her silence on her viral reaction to MSD's dismissal and spoke about her sudden fame on social media.

In a talk with Hindustan Times, Aarayapriya said that she had no clue that she was live on TV until friends messaged her. ''My friends started sending me messages, saying they saw me on TV. At first, I just felt happy that they spotted me. I had no clue it would turn into such a big deal. I have immense trust in Dhoni like any other CSK fan, entire India trusts him, because why not?!'' she said.

Reacting to her viral moment, she added, ''I wasn’t even thinking about that catch. My reaction came out spontaneously as I was shocked that Dhoni was caught out. That was an absolute momentary expression.''

Sudden fame after viral reaction

Talking about becoming an overnight sensation, she further added, ''I had less than 1,000 followers on Instagram. I’m not a big social media person, I just posted travel pictures whenever I felt like it. I was very excited the whole day to watch the match at the stadium, & that beautiful evening had finally arrived which I always dreamt of! I went with the hope and belief that CSK would win that match, so was cheering my heart out.''

Dealing with the fame

After becoming an online sensation, Aaryapriya shared her plans to deal with this fame. ''Since this is very new to me I have not thought much about it, for now I am being very overwhelmed. My friends keep sending me reels of my reaction—they’re so excited to see me everywhere on social media,” she said. Her family has also been nothing but supportive. “They’ve been really kind and positive about everything, and I’m grateful for that.''

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will next face Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram on Saturday, April 5.