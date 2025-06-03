This year's final promises to be historic, with a new team set to win the IPL trophy for the first time.

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is at it's final stage as the high-octane season is set to conclude with a highly anticipated final. On Tuesday, June 3, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will compete against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This year's final promises to be historic, with a new team set to win the IPL trophy for the first time.

Originally, the final was planned for Eden Gardens in Kolkata to honor the IPL 2024 champions. However, due to a 10-day tournament suspension caused by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the venue was moved to Ahmedabad.

Who will perform at the closing ceremony of IPL 2025?

The 2025 season commenced with a vibrant opening ceremony, featuring performances by prominent Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla, setting a dazzling tone for the season.

The closing ceremony is expected to be equally memorable. Famous singer Shankar Mahadevan will be the headliner, delivering a poignant tribute to India's armed forces, honouring those who served in Operation Sindoor and the lives lost in the Pahalgam tragedy. Reportedly, his sons Shivam and Siddharth Mahadevan will also join him in the closing ceremony.

List of special guests who will attend IPL 2025 closing ceremony

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended invitations to top defence officials, including:

1. General Anil Chauhan (Chief of Defence Staff)

2. General Upendra Dwivedi (Army Chief)

3. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Navy Chief)

4. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Air Force Chief)

What time will IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony begin?

The IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony Live?

The live streaming of IPL 2025 Closing ceremony will be available on JioStar.

The closing ceremony will be followed by the toss at 7:00 PM, with the first ball of the match expected to be bowled at 7:30 PM.