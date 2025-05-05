Vansh Bedi has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a ligament tear in the left ankle.

CSK news: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a ligament tear in the left ankle. The Indian Premier League released a media advisory on Monday to announce Chennai's replacement, which read, "Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has signed Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a ligament tear in the left ankle."

Urvil joined the five-time champions for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. He grabbed the headlines after shattering the record and blazing his way to the second-fastest T20 century in just 28 balls. He achieved the feat while featuring for Gujarat against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. Urvil fell short of the world record by just a single delivery, set by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan against Cyprus.

Overall, he has 47 T20 appearances and 1,162 runs under his belt. Urvil was a part of the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of the league after being picked by the 2022 IPL champions for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, he didn't play in a single match in the entire season and was eventually released from the squad.

Urvil enters the beleaguered Chennai's setup, boasting two wins out of 11 fixtures and ruled out of the race for the playoffs. With three fixtures remaining, Chennai will face the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are barely hanging in the race for the playoffs, with mathematical combinations, have brought in Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran.

Dubey, an all-rounder who features for Vidarbha in India's domestic circuit, has 127 wickets and 941 runs against his name from 16 T20s, 20 List A and 18 First-Class matches he has played. During the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he took a record 69 wickets--breaking Ashutosh Aman's previous mark of 68 wickets in a single season. His impressive performance helped Vidarbha lift the Ranji title this year. He joined SRH at the base price of Rs 30 lakh.

