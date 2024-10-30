The most captivating aspect of their retention process is the uncertainty surrounding whether MS Dhoni will participate in the next IPL.

With only one day remaining until the IPL 2025 retention deadline, speculation is running rampant. One team that is garnering significant attention is the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings. There has been much discussion regarding who will be their top pick for retention. The most captivating aspect of their retention process is the uncertainty surrounding whether MS Dhoni will participate in the next IPL. While he is eligible to be retained as an uncapped player due to his retirement from international cricket over five years ago, there are arguments in favor of retaining him as a capped player.

Amidst this uncertainty, a post by CSK on X on Tuesday evening caused a stir.

The caption of the post read: "The Ones You Seek is Seeking You!"



The Ones You Seek is Seeking You!



Tap the - https://t.co/MNwIFDgxBK

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 29, 2024

Accompanying the post were several emojis depicting a helicopter, sword, star, rocket, and more. The post quickly went viral, sparking speculation among social media users that these emojis were actually hints about the players who would be retained.

Many users predicted that the retained players would include Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, MS Dhoni, and Rachin Ravindra.

The iconic MS Dhoni has strongly hinted at his desire to continue his cricket career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), indicating his willingness to participate in the upcoming T20 league. Upon reaching out to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their response, CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed their delight in Dhoni's readiness for another season of the IPL. Subsequently, Dhoni contacted franchise owner N Srinivasan to discuss finalizing the retention list for the IPL 2025 season.

However, reports have surfaced suggesting that captain Ruturaj Gaikwad may not be the top retention choice for CSK. Instead, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recently retired from T20 internationals following India's T20 World Cup victory, is being considered for retention.

At a recent event, Dhoni expressed his desire to savor the remaining years of his cricket career. He emphasized the importance of enjoying the game while he still has the opportunity.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play," Dhoni was quoted as saying. "When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy.

"The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years. I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit."

