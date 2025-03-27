Ashwin, who retired from all forms of international cricket late last year, recalled that there used to be a sponsored award for the fastest ball of the day irrespective of that delivery's result. "That ball may have gone for a six but the bowler will get an award for that," the spinner said.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin expressed disappointment over the sheer lack of recognition for bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which kickstarted its 18th season last week.

Ashwin stated that many awards are handed out to players in the post-match presentation but most of them are batter-oriented in nature.

"Super Striker, Super Four, Super Sixer, everything is there, but no Super Ball," the 38-year-old said in a recent interaction.

Ashwin, who retired from all forms of international cricket late last year, recalled that there used to be a sponsored award for the fastest ball of the day irrespective of that delivery's result. "That ball may have gone for a six but the bowler will get an award for that," the ace spinner said in the interaction, also featuring cricket journalist Vimal Kumar.

"The day is not far when a bowler will just run out of the ground, refusing to bowl," Ashwin quipped.

Ashwin made these comments in reference to the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT), where PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer received the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbeaten 42-ball 97. Ashwin was of the opinion that the award should have gone to the pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak for his impressive first two overs that slowed down GT's run chase early on.

Ashwin, who has returned to CSK this IPL season, played the team's first match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. He took the wicket of Will Jacks, conceding 31 runs from his four overs.