Punjab Kings displayed a clinical performance throughout the chase, but they encountered some difficulties towards the end. Despite losing two wickets and taking 10 balls to chase down the last six runs, PBKS managed to secure a victory, sealing the fate of the Chennai Super Kings. CSK has become the first team to be eliminated from the race for the playoffs this season.

Prabhsimran Singh initially scored a half-century before falling, and then Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer surpassed the milestone himself. The duo shared a 72-run partnership for the second wicket. Punjab maintained their dominance for most of the chase, with Khaleel Ahmed dismissing Priyansh Arya early on just as he seemed poised to make an impact. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh's partnership of over 50 runs for the second wicket has put PBKS in a comfortable position towards the target of 1912.

Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick in the 19th over, which resulted in four wickets, prevented Chennai Super Kings from reaching the 200-run mark. Despite this, Sam Curran's impressive innings has propelled CSK to a competitive score of 190.

Curran's performance was crucial as Chennai Super Kings faced a challenging situation. The all-rounder reached his half-century in just 30 balls and continued to accelerate. Curran also shared a 78-run partnership with Dewald Brevis off 50 balls, aiding CSK in their recovery after losing three wickets in the powerplay.

