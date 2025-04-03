GT, the champions from 2022, secured pacer's services for a hefty Rs 10.75 crore during last year's mega auction ahead of the current IPL season.

Gujarat Titans' fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada has headed back to South Africa from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season for personal reasons. He played in the first two matches for the franchise in IPL 2025, where he recorded bowling figures of 1-41 against Punjab Kings and 1-42 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rabada missed GT’s recent eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium due to these personal matters. A statement from the Gujarat Titans on Thursday confirmed, "Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to attend to an important personal matter."

The franchise hasn't specified when Rabada will be back with the team for IPL 2025. GT, the reigning champions from 2022, secured Rabada's services for a hefty Rs 10.75 crore during last year's mega auction ahead of the current IPL season.

With 82 IPL matches under his belt, Rabada has taken 119 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.53. He previously played for Delhi Capitals (2017-2021) and Punjab Kings (2022-2024) in the IPL. His standout season was in 2020 when he bagged 30 wickets in 17 matches, earning him the Purple Cap and helping DC reach their first-ever IPL final.

Currently, GT's fast bowling lineup includes Mohammed Siraj, who shone with figures of 3-19 in the recent win over RCB, along with Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, and all-rounder Arshad Khan.

Among the overseas players, GT has Gerald Coetzee, who is also from the South Africa national team. With two consecutive wins, GT is set to face IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad this Sunday.

Also read| Meet Ayush Mhatre, 17-year-old Mumbai opener who got called for Chennai Super Kings trials mid IPL 2025