Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have received a significant boost with the addition of fast bowler Mayank Yadav to their squad. The 22-year-old pacer is expected to be ready for LSG's upcoming game against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. LSG made the announcement of Mayank's return through a special video on their social media platforms, with the caption, "Mayank Yadav is back." Mayank had been sidelined due to a back injury and was on the verge of returning earlier in the season before a bizarre toe injury, caused by stubbing it against his bed, led to an infection that further delayed his comeback.

The young pacer, who made his international debut last year in three T20Is against Bangladesh at home, missed the entire domestic season and underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

LSG head coach Justin Langer expressed optimism about Mayank's recovery, stating that he is pleased with the progress the fast bowler has made. “Mayank is up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket and for the IPL. I saw some video of him bowling yesterday at the NCA. He was bowling at about 90 to 95%."

Mayank made a significant impact on the IPL last season with his exceptional pace and ability to take wickets, consistently reaching speeds above 150 km/h. Despite only playing four games for LSG last season, he was one of the five players retained by the team before the mega auction.

His return will provide a significant boost for LSG, who have been struggling with a depleted bowling lineup since the beginning of IPL 2025.

The injury crisis for LSG began even before the season opener, with key players such as Mohsin Khan, Mayank, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep all unavailable. To strengthen the attack, the franchise brought in veteran Shardul Thakur, a move that has proven to be successful. Avesh and Akash Deep have since returned to the squad and have played five and three games, respectively.

Despite facing challenges with limited bowling resources, LSG has managed to secure the fifth position in the standings with four wins in seven games. Their next match will be against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in Jaipur.

