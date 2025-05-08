Given the escalating tensions following multiple attacks from Pakistan in various parts of India, it is imperative that the players and support staff are relocated promptly.

In response to the unfortunate events that led to the cancellation of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Thursday, May 7, the BCCI has taken swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of the players and support staff involved. A special train, the Vande Bharat, has been arranged to transport the teams and officials from Dharamshala to Delhi.

Given the escalating tensions following multiple attacks from Pakistan in various parts of India, it is imperative that the players and support staff are relocated promptly. The nearest railway station, Una, will serve as the departure point for the two teams, support staff, and match officials as they make their way to Delhi.

“We are organising a special train from Una which is not far from Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players’ safety is utmost important," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said in a statement.

“Yes, the match has been called off as a precautionary step, because there are some incidents which happened in Jammu, I believe. That’s what we got to know, so we thought it’s wise to call off the game," said Dhumal to IANS from Dharamshala.

The decision to cancel the game was made following a series of attacks by Pakistan on various locations in Jammu, including the airport. Rockets were launched at Jammu from across the International Border on Thursday. A drone from Pakistan struck the Jammu airport, prompting Indian fighter jets to respond swiftly. India activated its air defense systems, successfully intercepting the incoming rockets.

India's air defense system also downed a Pakistan F-16 aircraft after attacks were carried out in multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab. Drone attacks were thwarted in J&K's Udhampur and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with a drone being shot down in Akhnoor. Additionally, two Kamikaze drones were intercepted and destroyed in Poonch.

Also read| IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala called off amid escalating border tensions