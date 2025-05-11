Since India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC), chances of restarting the ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are high.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly shortlisted three venues to host the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The tournament was suspended midway after Pakistan infiltrated Indian airspace and attempted to launch an air strike. However, India's indigenous air defence system managed to hunt them down in the air itself. Due to this, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2025 for a week.

Which 3 venues have been shortlisted?

Now, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad have been shortlisted for hosting the remaining league and Playoff matches of IPL 2025.

However, BCCI may have shortlisted these venues for the remainder of IPL 2025, but it is still difficult for the cricket board to organise such a big and massive tournament within a week. Even many franchises have said that they are waiting for a new window.

Remaining matches of IPL 2025

A total of 57 matches have been played, and 16 games, including 4 Playoffs games, are left in IPL 2025. The final was earlier scheduled to be played on May 25 at the iconic Eden Gardens. Check out the list of remaining matches.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad