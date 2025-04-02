LSG vs PBKS: LSG spinner Digvesh Singh celebrated by showing off after getting PBKS batter Priyansh Arya out for 8 runs.

LSG bowler Digvesh Singh has faced a hefty fine for his over-the-top send-off to PBKS batter Priyansh Arya during their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. After taking Arya's wicket, Digvesh couldn't resist mimicking the iconic notebook celebration, especially since Arya had only managed to score eight runs in the third over while PBKS was chasing a target of 172 runs.

The wicket came when Digvesh bowled a shorter delivery, leading Arya to mistime a pull shot that resulted in the ball hitting the top edge of his bat. Shardul Thakur, who was stationed at mid-on, made an easy catch.

After the dismissal, Digvesh was seen chasing after Arya, pretending to jot down Arya's name in an imaginary notebook. Interestingly, Arya did not seem to react to the whole spectacle.

DIGVESH RATHI DROPS AN ABSOLUTE BANGER CELEBRATION. pic.twitter.com/kJWRa0xWtM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 1, 2025

It's also worth noting that both players had previously been teammates during the DPL 2024.

However, the IPL governing council found Digvesh's antics to be out of line. Consequently, the BCCI has slapped him with a 25 percent fine on his match fee and handed him one demerit point.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 25 percent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday," a statement released by the IPL said.

Digvesh has come forward and acknowledged that he committed a first-level offense as detailed in article 2.5, and he’s accepted the consequences that come with it.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's team faced their second loss in three matches, placing them sixth on the points table. They had a rocky start, finding themselves at 35/3, but they showed great determination and managed to set a respectable target of 171 in their first home game.

Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as PBKS won by eight wickets after chasing down the mark in just 16.2 overs. With two wickets and the removal of important players like Prabsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who had both contributed significantly to their team's performance, Digvesh had a big impact on the game.

Also read| RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and record at M Chinnaswamy stadium - All you need to know