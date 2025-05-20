This came after a heated exchange of words between Abhishek and Digvesh after the bowlers' aggressive "notebook" celebration following the left-hander's dismissal.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi has been fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday, as per IPL Media Advisory. While SunRisers Hyderabad's all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has been fined 25 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

This was Rathi's third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated two Demerit Points, in addition to three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025.

As he now has Five Demerit points this season, which result in a one-game suspension, Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG's next game - against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025, in Ahmedabad. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Abhishek Sharma, All-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday.

This was his first Level 1 offence under Article 2.6 this season and hence, he has accumulated One Demerit Point. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

This came after a heated exchange of words between Abhishek and Digvesh after the bowlers' aggressive "notebook" celebration following the left-hander's dismissal.

In 12 matches and 11 innings this season, Abhishek has scored 373 runs at an average of 33.90, with a strike rate of 192.26. He has scored a century and two fifties, with the best score of 141. He has been SRH's top run-getter this season.

On the other hand, Digvesh has grabbed 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 28.07, and an economy of 8.18. Explosive knocks by Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen guided SRH to a six-wicket win over LSG at Ekana Stadium on Monday.

With this victory, SRH are at eighth spot, with four wins, seven losses and a no result. They have a total of nine points. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and seven losses, giving them 10 points.

