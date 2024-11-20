Originally introduced in 2014, the RTM card has proven to be a valuable tool for franchises, allowing them to retain their players by matching the highest bids during the auction.

The highly anticipated return of the right-to-match (RTM) card to the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is generating excitement among fans and franchises alike. After a hiatus of over five years, the RTM card will once again be in play at this year's event, set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Originally introduced in 2014, the RTM card has proven to be a valuable tool for franchises, allowing them to retain their players by matching the highest bids during the auction. While the RTM card was utilized in the IPL 2018 mega auction, it was unfortunately discontinued before the 2022 auction. However, it is making a comeback in the IPL 2025 mega auction with a new twist.

In previous auctions, once a player was sold, the auctioneer would give the player's former franchise the option to use the RTM card to buy back the player at the final bid amount. However, in this year's auction, if a player's previous franchise decides to use the RTM card, the franchise with the final bid will have the opportunity to increase the player's price, and the former franchise will have to match the new amount.

For example, if a player like KL Rahul is sold to a team like Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 10 crore, the player's former franchise, such as Lucknow Super Giants, will have the option to use the RTM card. If they choose to do so, Kolkata Knight Riders will then have the chance to raise Rahul's price. If they increase it to Rs 14 crore, Lucknow Super Giants will need to match that amount to secure Rahul's services.

This new RTM card rule adds an exciting element to the auction process, creating more competition and strategic decision-making among franchises.

During the IPL 2025 mega auction, each franchise is allowed to utilize a maximum of six Right to Match (RTM) cards, depending on the number of players they have chosen to retain for the upcoming season. For example, the Punjab Kings have four RTM options available as they have retained only two players. Conversely, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have exhausted all their RTM options as they have retained a total of six players.

