Pant, Iyer, Rahul, and Shami were all released by their respective franchises before the October 31st deadline.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has officially released the complete list of players for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction. Renowned Indian cricket stars such as Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami have been included in the marquee lists. Pant and Iyer feature in Marquee List 1, while Rahul and Shami headline the second list. The two-day auction is scheduled to commence at 3 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) on November 24th.

Among the 574 players listed, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas players, including 3 from associate nations. The auction will also feature 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players. A total of 204 slots will be available, with 70 slots reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price is set at INR 2 Crore, with 81 players opting for this bracket.

Pant, Iyer, Rahul, and Shami were all released by their respective franchises before the October 31st deadline. Iyer, who led KKR to their first title in a decade last season, was not retained by the franchise, which chose to keep players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh.

On the other hand, DC retained players such as Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and Abhishek Porel, entering the auction with two capped Right to Match (RTM) cards. Similarly, Rahul's time at LSG came to an end, with the franchise retaining five players, including uncapped stars Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni.

Pant, Iyer, and Rahul are all anticipated to secure lucrative contracts, particularly as numerous franchises are in pursuit of a captain. Among the overseas players, Jos Buttler is poised to ignite a bidding war after his surprising release from the Rajasthan Royals. The England white-ball captain is also a viable option for teams in need of leadership.

Also read| Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: What is the prize money for this iconic fight?