The highly anticipated mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled to take place today and tomorrow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 577 players, including 210 overseas and 367 Indian players, will be up for grabs in this upcoming extravaganza. The 10 franchises participating in the auction will be looking to fill 204 slots, with 70 of them reserved for overseas players.

Initially, 1574 players had registered for the mega auction, but the list was later trimmed down. Punjab Kings, who have not made it to an IPL playoff since 2014, hold the highest purse of INR 110.5 crore, while Rajasthan Royals have the lowest purse of INR 41 crore.

Among the 10 teams, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the reigning champions, and the Royals do not possess a Right to Match card as they had already retained six players prior to the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season's runners-up, have a purse of INR 45 crore to spend in the auction.

James Anderson, who recently retired from international cricket after the Lord’s Test against the West Indies, is the most senior player in the current auction at the age of 42. Additionally, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who represented Bihar in the Ranji Trophy this year and is a member of India’s U19 team, is also participating in the auction.

Purse remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 110.5 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – INR 83 crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 73 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 69 crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 69 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 55 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 51 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 45 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals – 41 crore

Live Streaming Details

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST and 01:00 PM local time on both days. The auction will run from 3:30 PM IST to 5:00 PM IST, followed by a brief 45-minute lunch break. The proceedings will resume at 5:45 PM IST and conclude at 10:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network holds the exclusive telecasting rights for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India, while live streaming of the event can be accessed through the Jio Cinemas app.

