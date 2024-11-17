For the upcoming IPL 2025 auction, a total of 81 out of 574 players have set their base price at the maximum amount.

The final shortlist of players for the IPL 2025 auction was unveiled on Friday, November 15th. During the registration process for the auction, players have the opportunity to establish their base price, which represents the minimum amount a team must bid to secure their services. The maximum allowable base price is set at INR 2 crores, approximately equivalent to $237,000.

Typically, only top-tier Indian and international players opt for this maximum base price, while uncapped players and those in lower tiers often choose lower base prices to enhance their chances of securing a contract.

For the upcoming IPL 2025 auction, a total of 81 out of 574 players have set their base price at the maximum amount. Among the 12 players divided between the two marquee sets, 11 have chosen the INR 2 crore base price, with the exception being South African batsman David Miller, who has set his base price at INR 1.5 crore.

Notable Indian players who have set their base price at INR 2 crore include last year's IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, as well as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and R Ashwin.

Among the international players who have opted for the INR 2 crore base price are stars like Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, and Glenn Maxwell, along with promising talents such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Finn Allen, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Full list of players in the INR 2 crore bracket:

1. Jos Buttler - England

2. Shreyas Iyer - India

3. Rishabh Pant - India

4. Kagiso Rabada - South Africa

5. Arshdeep Singh - India

6. Mitchell Starc - Australia

7. Yuzvendra Chahal - India

8. Liam Livingstone - England

9. KL Rahul - India

10. Mohammad Shami - India

11. Mohammad Siraj - India

12. Harry Brook - England

13. Devon Conway - New Zealand

14. Jake Fraser-Mcgurk - Australia

15. Aiden Markram - South Africa

16. Devdutt Padikkal - India

17. David Warner - Australia

18. Ravichandaran Ashwin - India

19. Venkatesh Iyer - India

20. Mitchell Marsh - Australia

21. Glenn Maxwell - Australia

22. Harshal Patel - India

23. Marcus Stoinis - Australia

24. Jonny Bairstow - England

25. Quinton De Kock - South Africa

26. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Afghanistan

27. Ishan Kishan - India

28. Phil Salt - England

29. Syed Khaleel Ahmed - India

30. Trent Boult - New Zealand

31. Josh Hazlewood - Australia

32. Avesh Khan - India

33. Prasidh Krishna - India

34. T. Natarajan - India

35. Anrich Nortje - South Africa

36. Noor Ahmad - Afghanistan

37. Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

38. Maheesh Theekshana - Sri Lanka

39. Adam Zampa - Australia

40. Faf Du Plessis - South Africa

41. Glenn Phillips - New Zealand

42. Kane Williamson - New Zealand

43. Sam Curran - England

44. Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

45. Krunal Pandya - India

46. Washington Sundar - India

47. Shardul Thakur - India

48. Josh Inglis - Australia

49. Deepak Chahar - India

50. Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand

51. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - India

52. Mukesh Kumar - India

53. Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan

54. Adil Rashid - England

55. Finn Allen - New Zealand

56. Ben Duckett - England

57. Rilee Rossouw - South Africa

58. James Vince - England

59. Moeen Ali - England

60. Tim David - Australia

61. Will Jacks - England

62. Tom Banton - England

63. Spencer Johnson - Australia

64. Mustafizur Rahman - Bangladesh

65. Naveen Ul Haq - Afghanistan

66. Umesh Yadav - India

67. Tabraiz Shamsi - South Africa

68. Evin Lewis - West Indies

69. Steve Smith - Australia

70. Gus Atkinson - England

71. Tom Curran - England

72. Mitchell Santner - New Zealand

73. Fazalhaq Farooqi - Afghanistan

74. Matt Henry - New Zealand

75. Alzarri Joseph - West Indies

76. Rassie Van Der Dussen - South Africa

77. Sean Abbott - Australia

78. Adam Milne - New Zealand

79. Jason Holder - West Indies

80. Chris Jordan - England

81. Tymal Mills - England