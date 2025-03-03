Venkatesh Iyer has been named Vice-Captain of the team.

Ajinkya Rahane has been named as the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025. Venkatesh Iyer has been named Vice-Captain of the team. KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, “We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title.”

- Ajinkya Rahane named captain of KKR. Venkatesh Iyer named Vice-Captain of KKR for TATA IPL 2025. pic.twitter.com/F6RAccqkmW — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 3, 2025

Accepting the leadership role, Rahane said, "It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title."