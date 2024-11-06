BCCI has revealed a list of 1,574 players who are eligible for bidding. This auction is scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The IPL 2025 mega auction is approaching, and the excitement is building as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed a whopping list of 1,574 players who are eligible for bidding. This auction, scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a major moment for franchises seeking to restructure their teams.

Indian cricket stars Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul have set their base price at Rs 2 crore after being released by their respective teams—the Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants—among the standout names. This auction has proved competitive, with veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal also opting for the same starting price.

Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and fast-bowling sensation Mohammed Siraj have joined the Rs 2 crore club as well. Umran Malik will be the talk of the auction at Rs 75 lakh, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc makes a comeback at Rs 2 crore, having been the most expensive player in IPL history last season.

England's Ben Stokes, who has cut back on his workload in previous seasons and has chosen to skip the event again, is notably absent from this year’s auction. On the other hand, veteran James Anderson is making his IPL debut at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore, having never played in the league before. Thomas Draca from Italy brings an unexpected twist to the player pool—a growing diversity within international cricket.

It is important to have 204 slots across 10 franchises and a total purse of Rs 120 crore per team, which means strategic planning is required. With a budget of Rs 110.50 crore, the Punjab Kings are leading the way as potential frontrunners to acquire top talent. Right to Match (RTM) card reintroduction further complicates bidding strategies by enabling teams to re-sign players that they previously released.

Ahead of this high-stakes auction, fans and analysts are looking to see how teams will handle their budget and player selection to create competitive rosters for the upcoming season.