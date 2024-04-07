Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's fifer, Marcus Stoinis' fifty power Lucknow Super Giants to 33-run win over GT

'Lord Ram doesn't...': CM Mamata Banerjee warns BJP will cause riot before LS election 2024

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

India declared as 'cancer capital of the world,' know why

Breaking: Stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur, several injured

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

MI vs DC Highlights 1st Innings: Romario Shepherd & Tim David Powers Mumbai Indians To 234 | IPL

Horrific! 14-Year-Old Boy Assaulted By Classmates, Object Inserted In Private Part In Delhi School

Ai imagines Ranbir Kapoor replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don

Indian cricketers who married more than once

India's UPI vs Pakistan's JazzCash: Which is better and how?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

MI vs DC Highlights 1st Innings: Romario Shepherd & Tim David Powers Mumbai Indians To 234 | IPL

Horrific! 14-Year-Old Boy Assaulted By Classmates, Object Inserted In Private Part In Delhi School

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

Crew box office collection day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer enters Rs 100-crore club

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's fifer, Marcus Stoinis' fifty power Lucknow Super Giants to 33-run win over GT

The Gujarat team struggled to chase down a target of 164 runs, ultimately being bowled out for 130.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @LucknowIPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow Super Giants displayed a clinical performance as they secured a 33-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 

The Gujarat team struggled to chase down a target of 164 runs, ultimately being bowled out for 130 as LSG's pacer Yash Thakur (5 for 30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3 for 11) delivered impactful performances. Notably, Yash Thakur also achieved the milestone of being the first bowler in IPL 2024 to bowl a double wicket maiden over. The only resistance from the Gujarat Titans came from opener B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 31 runs.

In the first innings, Marcus Stoinis played a crucial role in LSG's total of 163 for five, scoring a well-crafted fifty. Stoinis' contribution, along with solid performances from skipper KL Rahul (33) and Nicholas Pooran (32), helped LSG reach a competitive total. On the bowling front, pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets each for the Gujarat Titans.

Overall, Lucknow Super Giants' all-round performance and individual brilliance from players like Yash Thakur and Marcus Stoinis were key factors in their victory over the Gujarat Titans in this IPL 2024 encounter.

Also read| CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye win against unbeatable Kolkata Knight Riders

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

At least eight killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

This star, called best Indian actress ever, fell in love with married man, was called homewrecker, died at 31 when...

Randeep Hooda reacts to reports of selling his ancestral land in Haryana to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

South India's most popular actor has 5.5 crore social media followers; not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Vijay

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement