IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's fifer, Marcus Stoinis' fifty power Lucknow Super Giants to 33-run win over GT

The Gujarat team struggled to chase down a target of 164 runs, ultimately being bowled out for 130.

Lucknow Super Giants displayed a clinical performance as they secured a 33-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Gujarat team struggled to chase down a target of 164 runs, ultimately being bowled out for 130 as LSG's pacer Yash Thakur (5 for 30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3 for 11) delivered impactful performances. Notably, Yash Thakur also achieved the milestone of being the first bowler in IPL 2024 to bowl a double wicket maiden over. The only resistance from the Gujarat Titans came from opener B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 31 runs.

A superb performance from Lucknow Super Giants takes them to No. 3 in the points table



In the first innings, Marcus Stoinis played a crucial role in LSG's total of 163 for five, scoring a well-crafted fifty. Stoinis' contribution, along with solid performances from skipper KL Rahul (33) and Nicholas Pooran (32), helped LSG reach a competitive total. On the bowling front, pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets each for the Gujarat Titans.

Overall, Lucknow Super Giants' all-round performance and individual brilliance from players like Yash Thakur and Marcus Stoinis were key factors in their victory over the Gujarat Titans in this IPL 2024 encounter.

