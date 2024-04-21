Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend success bash, inside photos go viral

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend Patna Shuklla success bash, inside photos go viral

6 bad habits that are increasing your risk of brain stroke

7 benefits of eating garlic at night

5 summer foods to aid weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

The first time RCB wore the green jersey was in 2011 against Kochi Tuskers, and they won that match by nine wickets.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is sporting a green jersey in must-win clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. RCB started this tradition in 2011, wearing green to promote their 'Go Green' initiative. This campaign aims to encourage tree planting, reduce waste, and keep the environment clean.

The jersey is made from recycled materials collected at the stadium. RCB usually wears this green kit for afternoon matches. This game against KKR is their first 3:30 PM match this season.

The first time RCB wore the green jersey was in 2011 against Kochi Tuskers, and they won that match by nine wickets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

'Kohli said it's not an option, just...': KL Rahul recalls his IPL debut for RCB in 2013

Sukhwinder Singh reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's claim of him composing Jai Ho instead of AR Rahman: 'Mujhko lagta hai...'

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 public review: Netizens call Dibakar Banerjee's 'bold, raunchy' film a 'cinematic masterpiece'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement