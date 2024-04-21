IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

The first time RCB wore the green jersey was in 2011 against Kochi Tuskers, and they won that match by nine wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is sporting a green jersey in must-win clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. RCB started this tradition in 2011, wearing green to promote their 'Go Green' initiative. This campaign aims to encourage tree planting, reduce waste, and keep the environment clean.

The jersey is made from recycled materials collected at the stadium. RCB usually wears this green kit for afternoon matches. This game against KKR is their first 3:30 PM match this season.

The first time RCB wore the green jersey was in 2011 against Kochi Tuskers, and they won that match by nine wickets.