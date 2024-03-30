IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's adorable gesture for Rinku Singh after RCB vs KKR clash wins internet - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman, Virat Kohli, generously gifted his cricket bat to Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh after their intense match during the IPL 2024 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

In a surprising turn of events, KKR became the first team to break a home team's winning streak in the ongoing IPL season by securing a seven-wicket victory over RCB. Chasing a target of 183 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to achieve the target with 3.5 overs to spare. Ventakesh Iyer (50), Sunil Narine (47), and captain Shreyas Iyer (39) played crucial roles in their team's successful run chase.

After the intense match, players from both teams gathered to exchange handshakes and congratulations. The Kolkata Knight Riders players even made a special visit to the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room to share some friendly words.

A video posted by RCB on their social media platform showed head coach Andy Flower delivering a motivational speech to the team following their defeat. The camera also caught a heartwarming moment between Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh, where Kohli presented his bat to Singh as a symbol of sportsmanship and camaraderie, followed by a warm embrace.

“One of the great things about this game are, we are constantly challenged. And no matter how experienced or inexperienced we are, we always have to find solutions,” says Coach Andy after our tough night against KKR.



Watch that and more from our dressing room chat. … pic.twitter.com/MhT3rkmeSE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2024

Virat Kohli showcased his exceptional talent by playing a remarkable unbeaten innings of 83 runs off just 51 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach a commendable total of 182/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite Kohli's outstanding performance, RCB ultimately fell short in the second match of the ongoing IPL season.

This marked Kohli's second consecutive half-century in the IPL 2024 season. In a previous match, the 35-year-old delivered a match-winning performance, scoring 77 runs off 49 balls at an impressive strike rate of 157.16, leading RCB to successfully chase down a target of 177 in just 19.2 overs.

Currently, Virat Kohli holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2024, having amassed 181 runs, including two half-centuries, at an impressive average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 141 in three innings. In the previous IPL season, Kohli was the leading run-scorer for RCB, accumulating 639 runs with two centuries and six half-centuries, boasting an average of 53.25 in 14 matches.

