IPL 2024: Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma shine as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Shashank, along with a fine cameo from Ashutosh Sharma, powered his side home to the target with a ball to spare.

Shashank Singh, a key player in a thrilling auction saga, delivered a remarkable run-chase for Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Shubman Gill showcased his talent by scoring an impressive 89* off 48 balls, leading Gujarat Titans to a total of 199/4. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals during the chase, Shashank, supported by a valuable contribution from Impact Sub Ashutosh Sharma, guided his team to victory with just one ball to spare.

Gill's aggressive innings, combined with a late flourish from Rahul Tewatia, allowed Gujarat to capitalize on some lackluster bowling in the final overs. Punjab struggled, conceding 65 runs in the last 5 overs. However, missed opportunities in the field and subpar bowling left Gill and his team disappointed in the end.

