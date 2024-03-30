Twitter
IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs

Mayank Yadav's impressive display of bowling, taking three wickets, helped LSG recover after PBKS made a strong start.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

Courtesy: X @BCCI
Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan were the standout performers as Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious over Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Mayank Yadav's impressive display of bowling, taking three wickets, helped LSG recover after PBKS made a strong start. Mohsin Khan also contributed with two crucial wickets to further strengthen LSG's position in the match.

In the batting department, Quinton de Kock, stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran, and Krunal Pandya played pivotal roles in LSG's total of 199 for 8. De Kock scored 54 runs off 38 balls, Pooran added 42 runs off 21 balls, and Pandya remained unbeaten on 43 runs off 22 balls.

On the bowling front, Sam Curran was the most successful bowler for PBKS, taking three wickets for 28 runs, while Arshdeep also chipped in with two wickets.

Overall, it was a thrilling match with standout performances from both teams, but Lucknow Super Giants ultimately emerged as the victors.

