Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend Patna Shuklla success bash, inside photos go viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Schools to remain closed in these states on April 26, check full list

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend Patna Shuklla success bash, inside photos go viral

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

8 stunning images of space captured by ISS

6 bad habits that are increasing your risk of brain stroke

7 benefits of eating garlic at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad made history by becoming the first team in IPL history to score 250 plus runs on three separate occasions.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @IPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was a remarkable day in the IPL as spectators witnessed an extraordinary display of batting prowess, with over 450 runs scored in less than 40 overs. The Delhi Capitals faced a daunting task of chasing a target of 267 runs set by the SunRisers Hyderabad, and unfortunately, Rishabh Pant's side fell short by 67 runs.

Despite Jake Fraser-McGurk making history by achieving a 15-ball half-century, the fastest of the season for the Delhi Capitals, it was the SunRisers Hyderabad who emerged victorious, with T Natarajan taking a four-wicket haul. Travis Head was the top scorer for SRH, with 89 runs off 32 balls, while Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 46 off 12 balls helped SRH post a formidable total of 266 for 7.

SunRisers Hyderabad made history by becoming the first team in IPL history to score 250 plus runs on three separate occasions. Additionally, SRH achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 125 runs without loss in the first six overs, setting a new record for the highest total by a team in T20 powerplay history.

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH win


IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 361 runs

2. Travis Head - 324 runs

3. Riyan Parag - 318 runs

4. Rohit Sharma - 297 runs

5. KL Rahul - 286 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 13 wickets

2. Yuzvendra Chahal - 12 wickets

3. Gerald Coetzee - 12 wickets

4. Mustafizur Rahman - 11 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav - 10 wickets

Also read| IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Good news for health insurance policyholders as IRDAI issues new rules, check details here

Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement