IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

It was a remarkable day in the IPL as spectators witnessed an extraordinary display of batting prowess, with over 450 runs scored in less than 40 overs. The Delhi Capitals faced a daunting task of chasing a target of 267 runs set by the SunRisers Hyderabad, and unfortunately, Rishabh Pant's side fell short by 67 runs.
Despite Jake Fraser-McGurk making history by achieving a 15-ball half-century, the fastest of the season for the Delhi Capitals, it was the SunRisers Hyderabad who emerged victorious, with T Natarajan taking a four-wicket haul. Travis Head was the top scorer for SRH, with 89 runs off 32 balls, while Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 46 off 12 balls helped SRH post a formidable total of 266 for 7.
SunRisers Hyderabad made history by becoming the first team in IPL history to score 250 plus runs on three separate occasions. Additionally, SRH achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 125 runs without loss in the first six overs, setting a new record for the highest total by a team in T20 powerplay history.
IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH win
IPL 2024 Orange Cap List
1. Virat Kohli - 361 runs
2. Travis Head - 324 runs
3. Riyan Parag - 318 runs
4. Rohit Sharma - 297 runs
5. KL Rahul - 286 runs
IPL 2024 Purple Cap List
1. Jasprit Bumrah - 13 wickets
2. Yuzvendra Chahal - 12 wickets
3. Gerald Coetzee - 12 wickets
4. Mustafizur Rahman - 11 wickets
5. Kuldeep Yadav - 10 wickets
