IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad made history by becoming the first team in IPL history to score 250 plus runs on three separate occasions.

It was a remarkable day in the IPL as spectators witnessed an extraordinary display of batting prowess, with over 450 runs scored in less than 40 overs. The Delhi Capitals faced a daunting task of chasing a target of 267 runs set by the SunRisers Hyderabad, and unfortunately, Rishabh Pant's side fell short by 67 runs.

Despite Jake Fraser-McGurk making history by achieving a 15-ball half-century, the fastest of the season for the Delhi Capitals, it was the SunRisers Hyderabad who emerged victorious, with T Natarajan taking a four-wicket haul. Travis Head was the top scorer for SRH, with 89 runs off 32 balls, while Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 46 off 12 balls helped SRH post a formidable total of 266 for 7.

SunRisers Hyderabad made history by becoming the first team in IPL history to score 250 plus runs on three separate occasions. Additionally, SRH achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 125 runs without loss in the first six overs, setting a new record for the highest total by a team in T20 powerplay history.

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH win



IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 361 runs

2. Travis Head - 324 runs

3. Riyan Parag - 318 runs

4. Rohit Sharma - 297 runs

5. KL Rahul - 286 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 13 wickets

2. Yuzvendra Chahal - 12 wickets

3. Gerald Coetzee - 12 wickets

4. Mustafizur Rahman - 11 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav - 10 wickets

