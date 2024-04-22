Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets

Captain Shubman Gill contributed 35 runs, while Sai Sudharsan added 31 runs to the team's total before Tewatia's heroics sealed the win for the Gujarat Titans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

The Gujarat Titans secured a hard-fought 3-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Sunday in the current season of the Indian Premier League.

The Gujarat Titans bowlers put up an impressive performance, restricting the Punjab Kings to a modest total of 142 runs in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the Gujarat Titans successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs, with Rahul Tewatia playing a crucial role with his unbeaten 36 off just 18 deliveries.

Captain Shubman Gill contributed 35 runs, while Sai Sudharsan added 31 runs to the team's total before Tewatia's heroics sealed the win for the Gujarat Titans.

Although Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran provided a solid start for the Punjab Kings, their innings quickly unraveled. R Sai Kishore showcased his skill as one of the top Indian spinners in the tournament, finishing with impressive figures of 4/33 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma also made a significant impact, taking the crucial wicket of Prabhsimran Singh and ending with figures of 2/32.

The Punjab Kings never looked in contention as they were bowled out for just 142 runs, unable to match the Gujarat Titans' strong performance.

IPL 2024 Points Table after GT win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 379 runs

2. Travis Head - 324 runs

3. Riyan Parag - 318 runs

4. Shubman Gill - 298 runs

5. Rohit Sharma - 297 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 13 wickets

2. Harshal Patel - 13 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 12 wickets

4. Gerald Coetzee - 12 wickets

5. Sam Curran - 11 wickets

