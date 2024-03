Cricket

IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan shine as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Gujarat defeated Hyderabad at home to win their second match in the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat hammered Hyderabad to clinch their second win in the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Mohit Sharma, David Miller, and Sai Sudharsan played exceptionally well, helping Gujarat secure a tough victory on their home ground, which had a slow pitch.

