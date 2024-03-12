Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star batter likely to miss matches, check details

MI will open its campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) is feeling concerned about the fitness of their star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, as the 2024 season of the tournament approaches rapidly. Suryakumar is presently undergoing a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) located in Bengaluru, following a surgery he underwent for a sports hernia. Although he has resumed batting activities, he has not yet regained full match fitness, which is worrying for MI's management.

According to a report from PTI (Press Trust of India), there is uncertainty surrounding Suryakumar's availability for the initial two matches of the IPL season. A BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) source, speaking anonymously says, 'Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)'.

Suryakumar's injury setback occurred approximately three months ago during a T20 International match against South Africa in Johannesburg on December 14, 2023. Since then, he has been unable to take part in any professional matches. Known for his explosive batting style, Suryakumar's absence has been felt by both MI and the Indian cricket team. His injury not only affected his participation in the IPL but also raised concerns about his availability for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for MI and Team India as recent sightings of Suryakumar batting in the nets at the NCA have provided a boost. Being the top batter for MI in the IPL and also a key player for India in the shortest format of the game, his return to full fitness is of paramount importance. With the T20 World Cup looming right after the IPL, Suryakumar's form and availability are crucial factors for India's chances in the tournament.

