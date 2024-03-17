Twitter
IPL 2024: Major setback for Gujarat Titans as this Rs 3.6 crore buy to miss season

Titans will also be missing the services of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who underwent surgery last month for a heel problem.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

The Gujarat Titans had some bad news before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 starts. Titans head coach, Ashish Nehra, said on March 16 that Robin Minz, a young player, probably won't play in the whole tournament. Minz hurt himself in a bike accident on March 3. He's a 21-year-old who bats and keeps wicket. The Titans bought him for, 3.4 crore rupees, in the IPL 2024 auction. But Minz's dad, Francis, said his injuries weren't serious, just some minor bruises, and he's getting better.

'Robin is unlikely to play IPL this year. It is unfortunate but we were also excited about a guy like Minz,' Nehra told PTI.

Even though Minz being out is sad, there's some good news about Rashid Khan, a star spinner for the Titans. Nehra said Rashid came back from injury and played well in the first T20I against Ireland. Rashid coming back will make the Titans' bowling better for IPL 2024, which starts on March 22. Nehra also talked about other spin bowlers like Jayant Yadav and Sai Kishore, showing that the team has good options.

The Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will play their first IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on March 24. After that, they'll play against Chennai Super Kings, the champions from IPL 2023, in Chennai on March 26.

Squad: 

Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Tewatia, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, B Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

