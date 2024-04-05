Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Major setback for GT as star player set to miss matches, check details

In the end, Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets with one ball to spare.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

Major setback for Gujarat Titans as star explosive batter, David Miller, will be out of action for the next two weeks in the IPL 2024 season due to a niggle. He was absent from Gujarat Titans' recent match against Punjab. Kane Williamson replaced him and scored 26 runs. Miller has been a key player for the team since joining in 2022. He played a crucial innings of 44 runs in the previous match against SRH and contributed 21 runs against CSK.

During the mid-inning break, Williamson expressed disappointment about Miller's absence and commented on their competitive total of 199 against Punjab. He praised Shubman Gill's outstanding innings of 89* off 48 balls. 

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings got off to a good start, reaching 13 runs without losing any wickets in the first over. However, Umesh Yadav takes the early wicket of Dhawan in the second over. Although Bairstow and Prabhsimran hit some boundaries, but they couldn't score big. The GT kept taking wickets regularly but Punjab maintained a good scoring rate. Shashank Singh, played a brilliant innings of 61 runs not out off 29 balls to lead his team to victory.

Impact player Ashutosh Sharma also played a useful innings, scoring 31 runs off 17 balls. In the end, Punjab won the match by three wickets with one ball to spare.

