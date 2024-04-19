Twitter
IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock star in Lucknow Super Giants' dominating 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

This victory came as a blow to CSK, who were celebrating their 16th anniversary in the IPL on April 19.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Courtesy: X @LucknowIPL
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended their two-match losing streak by convincingly defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match held on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This victory came as a blow to CSK, who were celebrating their 16th anniversary in the IPL on April 19.

The match saw outstanding performances from Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, who displayed moments of brilliance that led to Lucknow's success. Despite facing a challenging target of 176 runs, LSG managed to chase it down with 6 balls to spare, showcasing their determination and skill on the field.

CSK, after being asked to bat first, posted a total of 176 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja's impressive knock of 57 runs off 40 balls, along with contributions from Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali, set a competitive target for LSG. However, it was MS Dhoni's explosive cameo towards the end of the innings that injected momentum into CSK's batting performance.

Krunal Pandya emerged as the standout bowler for LSG, finishing with figures of 2 wickets for 16 runs in his 3 overs.

