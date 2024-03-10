IPL 2024: KKR named this star England player as replacement for Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders have named star England wicket-keeper batter as the replacement for Jason Roy, who pulled out of this year's edition due to personal reasons.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have enlisted Phil Salt as the replacement for Jason Roy, who opted out of the forthcoming IPL 2024 season citing personal reasons. Phil Salt, previously with the Delhi Capitals in the last IPL season, remained unsold during the 2024 auction.

However, KKR secured the services of the English wicket-keeper batter for his base price of 1.5 crore rupees, as indicated on the IPL website. This strategic move by KKR aims to fortify their batting lineup and maintain a competitive edge in the upcoming season. Salt's inclusion provides the team with a dynamic player known for his aggressive style, and KKR hopes he will contribute significantly to their campaign in the IPL 2024.

KKR Squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain