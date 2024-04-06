IPL 2024: Jos Buttler’s masterclass overshadows Virat Kohli's century as Rajasthan Royals beat RCB by 6 wickets

Virat Kohli's record-extending eighth IPL century was overshadowed by Rajasthan Royals' dominant performance, as they comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in a one-sided match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Kohli's impressive innings of 113 not out off 72 balls, including a century off just 67 balls, was not enough to secure a victory for his team. Partnering with skipper Faf du Plessis, who contributed 44 runs off 33 balls, they managed to put up a total of 183 runs. However, it was clear that this score was insufficient as they failed to accelerate their run rate.

Rajasthan Royals' spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34 in 4 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/28 in 4 overs) were the standout bowlers of the match, effectively restricting RCB's batsmen from scoring freely. The Royals successfully chased down the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Jos Buttler's unbeaten century and skipper Sanju Samson's impressive 69 off 42 balls.

Overall, it was a commanding performance by Rajasthan Royals, showcasing their strong bowling attack and solid batting lineup. Despite Kohli's remarkable century, it was not enough to secure a win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this one-sided encounter.

