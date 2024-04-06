Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Jos Buttler’s masterclass overshadows Virat Kohli's century as Rajasthan Royals beat RCB by 6 wickets

Mandi Constituency Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Lakhimpur constituency Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know candidates, polling date and other

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Day-wise colours and their significance for devotees

Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge milestone in IPL

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mandi Constituency Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Focus on Mayank Yadav as Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans in Lucknow

Lakhimpur constituency Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know candidates, polling date and other

Players with most centuries in T20 cricket

Diabetes tips: 10 herbs, spices to manage blood sugar levels

Bollywood sequels that took more than 10 years in making

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

This entrepreneur works in Rs 7014 crore company at 21, related to two superstar's families, her net worth is...

Sunny Leone claims she was engaged before meeting Daniel Weber, called off marriage with ex-partner: 'I asked him..'

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Jos Buttler’s masterclass overshadows Virat Kohli's century as Rajasthan Royals beat RCB by 6 wickets

Kohli's impressive innings of 113 not out off 72 balls, including a century off just 67 balls, was not enough to secure a victory for his team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @IPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli's record-extending eighth IPL century was overshadowed by Rajasthan Royals' dominant performance, as they comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in a one-sided match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Kohli's impressive innings of 113 not out off 72 balls, including a century off just 67 balls, was not enough to secure a victory for his team. Partnering with skipper Faf du Plessis, who contributed 44 runs off 33 balls, they managed to put up a total of 183 runs. However, it was clear that this score was insufficient as they failed to accelerate their run rate.

Rajasthan Royals' spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34 in 4 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/28 in 4 overs) were the standout bowlers of the match, effectively restricting RCB's batsmen from scoring freely. The Royals successfully chased down the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Jos Buttler's unbeaten century and skipper Sanju Samson's impressive 69 off 42 balls.

Overall, it was a commanding performance by Rajasthan Royals, showcasing their strong bowling attack and solid batting lineup. Despite Kohli's remarkable century, it was not enough to secure a win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this one-sided encounter.

Also read| Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge milestone in IPL

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SC imposes interim stay on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act, says 'Allahabad HC has misconstrued..'

Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Avesh Khan for helmet throwing celebration after win against RCB in IPL 2023

Nagina Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma turns killing machine for father Jagapathi Babu, netizens say 'angaar hai yeh'

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement