IPL 2024: Is David Warner fit for DC vs SRH match? Ricky Ponting shares major update

The Delhi Capitals are gearing up to host the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC coach Ricky Ponting is optimistic about David Warner's return for the upcoming IPL 2024 game against SRH on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Warner had a left-hand injury during the last match, causing him to miss the DC vs GT match. Ponting mentioned that Warner was around 85-90% fit a few days ago and hopes he's improved since.

Ponting said that Warner will have to do a lot of batting against pace bowling to see if he is having any pain on the hand.

'He was 85 or 90 per cent fit a couple of days ago. We'd expect that there'd be a little bit more improvement from him today. But he'll have to do a lot of batting today against fast bowling to make sure that the pain he had last week is not anymore. So, hopefully, he's fit and ready,' said DC coach Ricky Ponting.

DC are currently sixth in the points table while SRH are in the fourth spot.