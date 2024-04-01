Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya gets booed by fans in Mumbai, Sanjay Manjrekar asks crowd to...

Hardik had previously faced booing from crowds in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad as well.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 07:35 PM IST

Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya gets booed by a certain section of the crowd at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai during the toss for their IPL 2024 match against RR. Cricketer-turned-commentator and toss broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar asks crowd to 'behave' and show better behavior. Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl against MI. Sandeep Sharma is replaced by Nandre Burger in the RR team, while MI sticks with the same playing XI.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

