IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya officially traded to Mumbai Indians

A formal approval has been granted for the trade, which exclusively involves cash transactions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

The dynamic all-rounder from India, Hardik Pandya, has been transferred to the Mumbai Indians, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The cricket website also confirmed that the deal has been officially signed by both the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans.

As previously reported, this transfer is a cash-only transaction, meaning that no players have been exchanged in the opposite direction.

A formal approval has been granted for the trade, which exclusively involves cash transactions. However, the exact value of the trade remains unclear, as reported by Cricbuzz, citing sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL.

