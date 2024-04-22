IPL 2024: BCCI punishes Sam Curran with hefty fine, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis penalised, here's why

Sam Curran was fined half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct

PBKS captain Sam Curran was fined half of his match fee for arguing with an umpire during PBKS’ three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Curran admitted to the offence for a Level 1 Breach of IPL's Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement.

'Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,' an IPL media release stated.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their close 1-run loss to KKR at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL 2024. Du Plessis is now among players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya who have been fined for over-rate issues.