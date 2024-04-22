IPL 2024: BCCI punishes Sam Curran with hefty fine, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis penalised, here's why

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramesh Awasthi files nomination after receiving blessings from Baba Anandeshwar

Upendrra Rai interacts with students of journalism and media at AAFT, Marwah Studios

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP wins Surat seat before polls, here's how

Meet man, Indian billionaire in Canada, graduated from IIT, his net worth is...

Hong Kong, Singapore ban sale of MDH, Everest spices, here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ramesh Awasthi files nomination after receiving blessings from Baba Anandeshwar

Upendrra Rai interacts with students of journalism and media at AAFT, Marwah Studios

Meet man, Indian billionaire in Canada, graduated from IIT, his net worth is...

Funny and quirky nicknames of Indian cricketers

7 starry ‘Astronomy Pictures of the Day’ shared by NASA

Israel buys these things from India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure: 'I had tears...'

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: BCCI punishes Sam Curran with hefty fine, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis penalised, here's why

Sam Curran was fined half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

PBKS captain Sam Curran was fined half of his match fee for arguing with an umpire during PBKS’ three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Curran admitted to the offence for a Level 1 Breach of IPL's Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement.

'Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,' an IPL media release stated.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their close 1-run loss to KKR at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL 2024. Du Plessis is now among players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya who have been fined for over-rate issues.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Board Result 2024 update: Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check scorecard online

India’s 17-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history, becomes youngest ever chess player to…

'Don't have any comment': White House mum on reports of Israeli strikes in Iran

Meet Isha Arora, UP’s Saharanpur polling agent who went viral on social media

SC permits minor rape survivor to undergo medical termination of 30-week pregnancy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement