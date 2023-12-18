Headlines

IPL 2024 Auction: Top capped India players that can fetch big bids on Dec 19

The IPL auction 2024 will start at 1:00 PM IST in Dubai. Capped Indian players will once again be in high demand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

The 10 teams are set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on Tuesday. A total of 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, will go under the hammer for IPL season 17. Only 77 slots, including 30 for foreign players, are left to be filled at the mini IPL auction among 10 teams. During the auction, capped Indian players will once again be in high demand. A few capped Indian stars were released by their respective sides ahead of the retention deadline last month.

A total of 14 capped Indian players are available in a pool of 333 players at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Of the 14 capped Indian stars, only three have registered themselves in a base price bracket for Rs 2 crore -- Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel. The other 11 players have a base price of Rs 50 lakh. A few capped Indian stars including Shardul Thakur, were released by their respective sides ahead of the retention deadline last month. Take a look at the capped Indian stars that could fetch the biggest bids:

Rs 2 crore: Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav.

Rs 50 lakh: Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Siddarth Kaul, Shivam Mavi, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya, Barinder Sran, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari and Sandeep Warrier.

According to reports, IPL 2024 is expected to be played between March 22 and the end of May. As India is likely to go for general elections in April-May, IPL has told franchises that the schedule would be made once the poll dates are announced formally.

READ | IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

